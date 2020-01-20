Bay Street Seen Opening On Mixed Note

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market is likely to open on a mixed note Monday morning, tracking higher crude oil prices and a weak trend in Europe.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has lowered its forecast for global economic growth this year and next. The IMF now expects 3.3% growth this year and 3.4% in 2021.

These are slightly lower than previous forecasts, but they do represent a modest acceleration in growth compared with last year.

Also, after the market's solid gains in the previous week, traders may look to take some profits ahead of the next batch of economic data.

Crude oil prices moved higher this morning following two large crude production bases in Libya shutting down amid a military blockade.

On Friday, the benchmark S&T/TSX Composite Index hit a new all-time high as stocks continued their winning run, riding on strong economic data from China and the U.S., and optimism about a positive impact of the recently signed phase one U.S.-China trade deal.

The TSX ended up 74.25 points, or 0.42%, at 17,559.02, after hitting a new intraday high at 17,572.15.

In company news, Encana Corp. said on Friday that an Alberta court has approved the company's reorganization that will see it move its headquarters to Denver from Calgary and change its name to Ovintiv Inc. The company says a corporate domicile in the U.S. will expose it to increasingly larger pools of investment in U.S. funds, as well as better align it with its U.S. peers. It said the changes will not affect how it runs its day-to-day activities in Canada.

SNC-Lavalin (SNC.TO) announced that it has bagged an engineering services contract from Al Dhafra Petroleum, a joint venture company between ADNOC and the Korea National Oil Corporation and GS Energy.

CGI Inc. (GIB.A.TO) announced that it has completed the acquisition of Meti Logiciels et Services (Meti) through one of its European subsidiaries. Meti works with Europe's largest retailers, providing solutions across thousands of stores, warehouses and merchant locations for clients in 20 countries.

Asian markets ended mixed on Monday with investors shifting their focus to quarterly earnings announcements and central bank policy meetings due this week.

European stocks are exhibiting weakness with investors largely staying cautious and refraining from making significant moves ahead of earnings announcements and central bank meetings.

In commodities, Crude oil futures are gaining $0.35, or 0.6%, at $58.89 a barrel.

Gold futures are declining $1.60, or 0.1%, at $1,558.70 an ounce.

Silver futures are down $0.052, or 0.27%, at $18.017 an ounce, while Copper futures are up marginally at $2.8460 per pound.

