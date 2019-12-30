Bay Street Seen Opening On Mixed Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open mixed on Monday as traders may largely stay away on the sidelines amid weakness in Asian and European markets due to geopolitical concerns and a lack of positive triggers.

Higher crude oil prices may push up energy stocks and limit market's downside.

On Friday, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite posted fresh record high, but ended slightly weak as stocks failed to hold early gains. The index, which rose to 17,230.58, settled at 17,168.21, down 11.94 points, or 0.07%, from previous close.

In company news, Maxar Technologies (MAXR.TO) announced it will sell MDA to a consortium of financial sponsors led by Northern Private Capital, for C$1 billion. Maxar said the deal combined with the recently completed sale of real estate in Palo Alto reduces the company's overall debt by more than $1 billion and significantly reduces leverage ratio.

Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Monday as investors made cautious moves amid rising political tensions in North East Asia and violence in the Middle East.

Chinese stocks rallied after the country's central bank ordered lenders to adopt a new loan-pricing regime for all credit from next year.

European stocks are drifting lower amid cautious moves with investors awaiting final details on the so called phase one trade deal between the U.S. and China. Geopolitical tensions and worries about economic slowdown are weighing as well.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures are rising $0.35, or 0.57%, at $62.07 a barrel.

Gold futures for February are declining $3.40, or 0.2%, at $1,514.70 an ounce.

Silver futures for March are down $0.043, or 0.25%, at $17.900 an ounce, while Copper futures for March are declining $0.0025, or 0.1%, at $2.8270 per pound.

