Bay Street Seen Opening On Mixed Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open on a mixed note Wednesday morning, with investors tracking commodity prices and trade related news, and looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement.

On the economic front, the data on capacity utilization for the third quarter is due out at 8:30 AM ET.

On Tuesday, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended at 16,950.70, down 0.15 points from previous close, after a choppy ride.

In company news, CannTrust Holdings Inc. (TRST.TO) said that the New York Stock Exchange notified the embattled cannabis company that it is no longer in compliance with the NYSE's continued listing standard rules as the company's per share trading price has fallen below the stock exchange's share price rule.

Onex Corp (ONEX.TO) will need to amend its by-laws to meet the country's ownership rules related to its proposed C$3.5 billion buyout deal of Canada's second-largest carrier WestJet Airlines (WJA.TO), according to an announcement from The Canadian Transportation Agency.

Hudson's Bay Co (HBC.TO) will be in focus after Ortelius Advisors LP said it will vote against the Saks Fifth Avenue owner's C$1.9 billion take-private deal because of what the hedge fund views as lapses in the sales process.

Asian markets ended mostly higher on Wednesday as sentiment improved on reports the U.S. and China trade negotiators are laying the groundwork for a delay of a fresh round of tariffs set to kick in on Dec. 15.

European markets are edging higher with investors looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement, due later in the day. Markets are also awaiting ECB's policy move and the U.K. general election.

In commodities, crude oil futures for January are declining $0.26, or 0.44%, at $58.98 a barrel.

Gold futures for February are gaining $2.30, or 0.16%, at $1,470.40 an ounce.

Silver futures for March are down marginally at $16.695 an ounce, while Copper futures for March are rising $0.0110, or 0.4%, at $2.7765 per pound.

