Bay Street Seen Opening On Mixed Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open mixed on Tuesday with investors looking for clarity on U.S.-China trade talks. Higher crude oil prices may push up energy shares.

Activity is likely to be stock specific with earnings and other corporate news providing direction.

On Monday, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up 78.02 points, or 0.46%, at 17,032.86, a new closing high, after declining in the previous five sessions.

In company news, Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) announced a dividend of C$0.90 per share to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 7, The bank reported a modest 1.6% increase in net profit in the latest quarter.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD.B.TO) has raised its bid for Caltex Australia, increasing it to A$8.61 billion from an earlier offer of A$5.8 billion after Caltex said it could carve out some of its convenience shop sites.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TGOD.TO) announced that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by Canaccord Genuity Corp. as per with the underwriters would purchase an aggregate of 29,334,000 units at a price of $0.75 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of approximately C$22.0 million.

Asian markets ended mostly higher on Tuesday, despite paring some gains after China's China's commerce ministry said Vice premier Liu He, China's chief trade negotiator, held a call with his U.S. counterparts on core issues and that both sides agreed to keep in touch over 'remaining issues' for a 'phase one' trade deal.

European stocks were edging lower amid cautious moves by investors as they await further clarity on the U.S.-China trade talks.

In commodities, crude oil futures for January are rising $0.27, or 0.47%, at $58.28 a barrel.

Gold futures for December are declining $1.60, or 0.11%, $1,455.30 an ounce.

Silver futures for December are down $0.029, or 0.17%, at $16.857 an ounce, while Copper futures for December are down marginally at $2.6465 per pound.

