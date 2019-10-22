Bay Street Seen Opening On Mixed Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares look headed for a mixed start Tuesday morning, with investors tracking the developments on the Brexit front and reacting to news about U.S.-China trade deal.

Renewed optimism about U.S.-China trade deal lifted sentiment in most of the markets across the globe on Monday and the mood on Tuesday is unlikely to be any significantly different.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that negotiations between the two largest economies were progressing well and the first phase of a trade deal is likely to be signed by mid November.

However, continued uncertainty about Brexit is likely to weigh on stocks and limit their upside. Investors await two crucial Brexit votes in parliament that will determine whether the United Kingdom can leave the European Union at the end of October.

The market is also likely to react to a report on Canadian retail sales for the month of August. The data is due out at 8:30 AM ET.

Investors will also be reacting to Canadian election results. The Liberals, led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have won a closely fought battle for supremacy, but then it will be a minority government that will need the support of a smaller left-leaning party in Parliament.

Activity is likely to be stock specific with quarterly earnings and other corporate news setting the trend.

Slightly higher crude oil and gold prices may help trigger some buying in energy and materials sections.

In company news, West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. (WFT.TO) reported adjusted net loss of $15 million, or 22 cents per share for the quarter ended June 30, compared with net earnings of $275 million, or $3.76 in the year-ago quarter.

Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) announced Monday evening that is has signed a deal valued at approximately US$61.4 million to buy Austraila-based Kounta Holdings Pty. Ltd., that focuses on point-of-sale services.

Lightspeed said it will pay US$35.3 million in cash and about US$7.7 million in deferred shares for acquiring the company.

Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO) is scheduled to report its quarterly earnings today. Canadian Pacific Raileay (CP.TO), Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO) and Lundin Mining Corp (LUN.TO) are slated to announce their quarterly earnings on Wednesday.

Asian markets ended mostly higher on Tuesday with investors betting on positive news on U.S.-China trade deal.

European markets were turning in a mixed performance with traders looking ahead to the voting on the draft Brexit proposal later tonight.

In commodities, crude oil futures for November were up $0.27, or about $0.5%, at $53.58 a barrel.

Gold futures for December were rising $2.70, or 0.18%, at 1,490.80 an ounce.

Silver futures for December were gaining $0.053, or 0.3%, at $17.655 an ounce, while Copper futures for December were lower by $0.0070, or 0.28%, at $2.6390 per pound.

