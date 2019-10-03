Bay Street Seen Opening On Mixed Note

(RTTNews) - Weak global markets amid rising fears about a recession and sluggish commodity prices are expected to weigh on Canadian stocks Thursday morning.

However, following the steep losses posted over the last two sessions, traders may like to go in for some bargain hunting in a few top notch stocks.

On Wednesday, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended down 136.69 points, or 0.83%, at 16,310.97, after having plunged to a low of 16,223.59 earlier in the day. A day earlier, the index shed 1.27%.

In company news, Iamgold Corp (IMG.TO) is reported to have partially halted work at its Rosebel gold mine in Suriname after an influx of illegal miners blockaded operations.

In economic news, a report from the Toronto Real Estate Board said home sales in the Greater Toronto Area in September were up 22% compared with a year ago as the cost of buying a house also pushed higher.

The report said there were 7,825 sales through its MLS System last month compared with 6,414 sales reported in September 2018. On a month-over-month basis, sales in September were virtually the same as August.

Asian stocks tumbled on Thursday after Washington opened a new front in its trade war with Europe, adding to uncertainty surrounding the U.S.-China trade war. Weak U.S. data weighed as well on Asian stocks.

European markets were turning in a mixed performance amid cautious moves by investors.

In commodities, crude oil futures for November were down $0.17, or 0.32%, at $52.47 a barrel.

Gold futures for December were up $1.20, or 0.08%, at $1,509.10 an ounce.

Silver futures for December were declining $0.008, or 0.05%, at $17.675 an ounce, while Copper futures for December were down $0.0185, or 0.72%, at $2.5520 per pound.

