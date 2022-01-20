Bay Street Seen Opening On Mixed Note

(RTTNews) - Higher U.S. futures and weak commodity prices point to a mixed start for Canadian shares Thursday morning.

Worries about surging coronavirus cases, rising inflation and prospect of higher interest rates may continue to weigh on sentiment.

ADP is scheduled to announce Canadian employment data for the month of December at 8:30 AM ET. Employment in Canada rose by 231,800 in November of 2021 compared to 46,200 in October.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd (RCH.TO) is scheduled to announce its fourth quarter results today.

The Canadian market ended on a weak note on Wednesday after a volatile session. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended down by 69.41 points or 0.33% at 21,205.16. The index, which advanced to 21,359.68 at the start, touched a low of 21,155.91 intraday.

Asian stocks ended higher on Thursday as the upward pressure on yields eased and China underscored its diverging monetary and economic picture by cutting benchmark mortgage rates.

Still the mood remained cautious amid concerns over inflation and rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

European stocks are quite subdued amid concerns over the pace of recent prices increases and the prospect of higher interest rates.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are down $0.31 or 0.42% at $86.65 a barrel.

Gold futures are lower by $5.50 or 0.3% at $1,837.70 an ounce, while Silver futures are down $0.021 or 0.08% at $24.210 an ounce.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.