Bay Street Seen Opening On Mixed Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open on a mixed note Wednesday morning, tracking commodity prices and the trend in European markets.

Energy and technology stocks are likely to see some profit taking after two successive days of strong gains.

The Bank of Canada will announce its interest rate decision at 10 AM ET. The central bank's views about the outlook for the economy and future course of action will set the trend for the market.

In company news, Dollarama Inc (DOL.TO) reported third-quarter net earnings of $183.4 million or diluted net earnings of $0.61 per share, compared to $161.8 million or $0.52 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Canadian stocks turned in a fine performance on Tuesday, extending gains from the previous session, amid easing concerns about the impact of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus on global economic recovery. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 301.55 points or 1.45% at 21,162.65, after hitting a high of 21,227.00.

Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Wednesday following big gains on Wall Street overnight amid easing fears surrounding the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Chinese stocks settled higher as Beijing's recent easing signals helped investors shrug off property woes, with Kaisa and Evergrande becoming the most visible faces of the debt crunch.

European stocks are turning in a mixed performance with investors reacting to news about Omicron variant of the coronavirus, and geopolitical tensions between the United States and Russia regarding Ukraine.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January are up $0.18 or 0.26% at $72.23 a barrel.

Gold futures are up $1.00 or 0.06% at $1,785.70 an ounce, while Silver futures are down $0.098 or 0.44% at $22.425 an ounce.

