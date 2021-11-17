Bay Street Seen Opening On Mixed Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open on a mixed note Wednesday morning, tracking commodity prices and a somewhat subdued trend in European markets.

Data on inflation, due at 8:30 AM ET, is likely to significantly impact price movements in the market.

The annual inflation rate in Canada went up to 4.4% in September, from 4.1% a month earlier. It was the highest inflation rate since February of 2003.

Core consumer prices increased 3.7% in September over the same month in the previous year.

In corporate news, Rogers Communications said Tuesday that Joe Natale has left his role as President and chief executive officer of the company. The company has appointed Tony Staffieri as Interim President and chief executive officer.

Loblaw Co. Ltd. (L.TO) has raised its adjusted earnings growth guidance for the full-year 2021, based on its year to date operating and financial performance and momentum exiting the third quarter. The company said it now expects year-over-year adjusted net earnings per share growth in the low-to-mid 30% range, excluding the impact of 53rd week in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020.

Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) reported adjusted net earnings of $200.6 million for the fourth-quarter, up 4.9% over adjusted net earnings of $193.1 million in the year-ago quarter.

The Canadian stock market ended slightly higher on Tuesday, led by gains in technology shares. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which posted a new record high at 21,796.16, ended the session with a gain of 34.08 points or 0.16% at 21,697.66.

Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Wednesday as stronger than expected U.S. retail data raised concerns about an earlier than expected rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

European stocks are turning in a mixed performance in cautious trade amid continued Covid-19 fears and inflation concerns.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are down $0.66 or 0.82% at $80.10 a barrel.

Gold futures are rising $13.00 or 0.7% at $1,867.10 an ounce, while Silver futures are gaining $0.296 or 1.2% at $25.240 an ounce.

