Bay Street Seen Opening On Mixed Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open on a mixed note Thursday morning with investors reacting to quarterly earnings updates and tracking global cues.

Weak crude oil prices and worries over inflation may weigh on the market.

Canadian Tire Corporation Limited (CTC.TO) announced a 10.6% increase in its annual dividend to C$5.20 per share from C$4.70. The company also said it intends to repurchase up to C$400 million of its class A shares, in excess of the amount required for antidilutive purposes, by the end of fiscal 2022.

Alithya Group Inc. (ALYA.TO) said its net loss decreased to $2.8 million, or $0.03 per share in the second-quarter, compared to a net loss of $5.5 million, or $0.09 per share, for the same quarter last year.

Brookfield Asset Management (BAM.A.TO) reported net income of US$2,722 for the quarter ended 30 September 2021, compared to $542 million in the corresponding quarter last year.

Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) reported third quarter net income of $0.7 million, or $0.02 per share, compared to net loss of $1.2 million, or $0.04 per share for the comparative period in the prior year.

The Canadian market ended weak on Wednesday amid concerns over inflation after data showed a sharp uptick in U.S. consumer prices in the month of October. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which edged up to 21,597.80 in opening trades, ended the day with a loss of 132.59 points or 0.61% at 21,415.34.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Thursday after a U.S. consumer inflation report showed the largest annual increase in prices in three decades, stoking concerns over faster monetary policy tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Chinese shares posted strong gains after new bank lending in October exceeded estimates and media reports suggested that the government would take steps to ease the cash crunch for embattled developers.

European stocks are slightly higher in cautious trade amid easing concerns about the cash crunch in the Chinese realty sector after China Evergrande Group averted a destabilizing default at the last minute for the third time in the past month.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December are down $0.61 or 0.77% at $80.73 a barrel.

Gold futures are gaining $15.20 or 0.82% at $1,863.50 an ounce, while Silver futures are up $0.323 or 1.3% at $25.095 an ounce.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.