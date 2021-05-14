Bay Street Seen Opening On Firm Note

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market is likely to open on a firm note Friday morning, tracking positive global cues amid slightly easing worries about inflation.

Comments from Fed officials that the central bank will not raise rates until it sees inflation above target for a long time helped ease worries on the rate front and pushed global stock higher.

Firm crude oil and gold prices, and encouraging economic data are also set to aid sentiment in the Canadian market.

Data from Statistics Canada showed manufacturing sales in Canada increased by 3.5% in March, after falling 1.6% a month earlier.

The data also showed Canadian wholesale sales rose by 2.8% in March, after coming in at -0.7% in February.

Another data from Statistics Canada said car registrations in Canada increased to 173,485 units in March, up from 115,322 units in the previous month.

The Canadian stock market ended slightly higher on Thursday, after swinging between gains and losses for much of the day's session. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up by 28.04 points or 0.15% at 19,135.81, after scaling a low of 19,063.95 and a high of 19,209.96 intraday.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) reported a first-quarter net income attributable to shareholders of C$73.05 million, compared to a net loss of C$65.96 million in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted net income was C$0.51 per share, compared to last year's C$0.52 per share.

Asian stocks closed higher on Friday as comments from Federal Reserve officials helped ease inflation fears. Increases in prices above the Federal Reserve's 2% goal should be temporary and the Fed will not raise rates until it sees inflation above target for a long time, said Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller.

Fed policymakers Lael Brainard and Richard Clarida made similar comments on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

European stocks are up in positive territory in early afternoon trades, amid easing fears about a shift in U.S. monetary policy.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up $0.64 or 1% at $64.46 a barrel.

Gold futures are gaining $12.70 or 0.7% at $1,836.70 an ounce, while Silver futures are up $0.306 or 1.13% at $27.365 an ounce.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.