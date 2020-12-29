Bay Street Seen Opening On Firm Note

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market, which resumes trading Tuesday morning after a long holiday weekend, is likely to open on a bright note, reacting to the signing of a $2.3 trillion relief package by U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday.

News about the European Union and Britain agreeing on a post-Brexit trade deal is also likely to aid sentiment.

After threatening to veto the proposal earlier, President Trump finally signed the package that includes a $900 billion coronavirus aid package.

Subsequently, his demand to increase the amount of coronavirus relief checks to eligible Americans from $600 to $2,000 got the nod from The House Representatives. The proposal now goes to the Republican-dominated Senate for its approval.

The Canadian market ended the shortened session on Thursday with a modest gain. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 30.31 points or 0.17% at 17,623.88 after scaling a low of 17,568.49 and a high of 17,641.69 intraday, The index gained about 0.5% in the holiday shortened week.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC.TO) said Tuesday that it will pay down an additional $275 million of its senior secured term loans on December 31, 2020, using the cash on hand and cash generated from operations. Post payment of this sum, the company will have no debt maturities or mandatory amortization payments until 2024.

Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Tuesday, buoyed by U.S. stimulus news and Brexit trade deal. Hopes of additional stimulus from U.S. policymakers contributed as well to the uptick.

European markets are firmly in positive territory, extending recent gains amid hopes of economic recovery gaining momentum following the rollout of coronavirus vaccines.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures are up $0.52 or 1.1% at $48.14 a barrel.

Gold futures are gaining $1.40 or 0.07% at $1,881.80, while Silver futures are down $0.230 or 0.85% at $26.290 an ounce.

