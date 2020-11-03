Markets

Bay Street Seen Opening On Firm Note

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Canadian shares look headed for a positive start Tuesday morning, tracking gains in Asian and European markets, and rising commodity prices.

U.S. futures are up sharply amid expectations of a clear verdict in the presidential election. Worries about growth amid continued surge in coronavirus cases and tougher lockdown measures in several countries across the world may limit upside.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which opened with a positive gap of over 100 points, briefly slipped into negative territory around mid afternoon before recovering to close moderately higher.

The index ended the day with a gain of 116.23 points or 0.75% at 15,696.87 after falling to a low of 15,569.43 from a high of 15,724.93 it touched around noon.

Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI.TO) reported third quarter adjusted earnings per share of $0.39 compared to $0.27, a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes the impact of the warrant revaluation among other items, increased 42% to $491 million, primarily reflecting lower costs and higher revenues. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 34.0% from 24.4%, the company said.

Asian stocks ended higher on Tuesday as upbeat manufacturing activity data from the U.S, Europe and China helped offset Covid-19 worries.

European markets are extending gains from previous session, with investors picking up stocks amid hopes the U.S. will come out with a big stimulus in the event of Democrat Joe Biden managing to unseat President Donald Trump.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December are rising $1.12 or about 3.1% at $37.93 a barrel.

Gold futures are up $8.50 or 0.5% at $1,901.00 an ounce, while Silver futures are rising $0.270 or 1.1% at $24.303 an ounce.

