Bay Street Seen Opening On Firm Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares look headed for a positive start Friday morning amid optimism about economic recovery following easing of travel restrictions in several parts across the world, and on reports the virus spread reported earlier this week in China is under control.

The crude oil's climb on hopes of a pickup in energy demand and the OPEC and allies' compliance with agreed production cuts, is another positive for the market.

Data showing a sharp 26.4% plunge in Canadian retail sales in the month of April, after a 10% drop a month earlier, may hurt sentiment. However, it is to be noted that businesses have gradually reopened since early May, after several weeks of lockdown.

Retail sales fell 32.5% in April, compared to sales in the same month last year.

On Thursday, the market recovered after an early setback. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up 51.14 points or 0.33% at 15,479.83, well off the day's low of 15,341.46.

Telus Corporation (T.TO) announced that its fifth-generation wireless network will be activated in five of Canada's largest markets starting Friday, with another 26 to be added by the end of this year. Telus also said Samsung has been added to its list of 5G network equipment suppliers, in addition to Nokia and Ericsson.

Asian stocks moved higher on Friday amid optimism about a possible global economic recovery helped offset worries about a second wave of coronavirus infections.

European stocks are higher reacting to news about Japan lifting the last remaining travel restrictions and a Chinese health expert's statement that a recent virus outbreak in Beijing is under control.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July are rising $1.20 or 3.1% at $40.04 a barrel.

Gold futures for August are up $11.00 or 0.65% at $1,742.10 an ounce.

Silver futures for July are gaining $0.267 or 1.53% at $17.775 an ounce, while Copper futures for July are up $0.0490 or 1.89% at $2.6370 per pound.

