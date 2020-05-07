Bay Street Seen Opening On Firm Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open higher Thursday morning, tracking gains in European markets and higher futures on the back of data showing an unexpected jump in Chinese exports in the month of April.

Crude oil's sharp uptick is also likely to aid sentiment.

On Wednesday, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up 19.18 points, or 0.13%, at 14,830.74, after scaling a low of 14,744.27 and a high of 14,909.62 intraday.

In company news, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ.TO) reported first-quarter net loss of C$1.28 billion, compared to last year's profit of C$961 million. Loss per share was C$1.08, compared to profit of C$0.80 a year ago, the company said.

Bombardier (BBD.B.TO) announced that it posted a net loss of $200 million or $0.11 per share in the first quarter of this year, compared to net income of $239 million or $0.08 per share in the prior year. The company's adjusted net loss per share widened to $0.10 from $0.07 last year.

Telus Corp. (T.TO) said it earned $353 million or 28 cents per share for the quarter ended March 31, down from $437 million or 36 cents per share in last year's first quarter. Telus said its adjusted earnings for the quarter fell to 32 cents per share from 38 cents per share a year ago.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) reported a first-quarter loss of nearly $1.43 billion as it was hit by one-time non-cash charges in the quarter including a writedown of its investment in DCP Midstream, a joint venture in the U.S. In the first quarter of the previous year, Enbridge posted a profit of $1.89 billion or 94 cents per share.

On the economic front, April Ivey Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data for Canada is due at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Asian markets ended mixed on Thursday. Data showing an unexpected increase in Chinese exports in April helped shrug off dismal economic data from the U.S. and renewed U.S.-China trade tensions.

European stocks are notably higher, buoyed by data showing Chinese exports to have exceeded expectations in April. Investors are also betting on more stimulus from governments following the latest batch of weak data from the U.S. and the Euro area.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for June are rising $2.30, or 9.6%, at $26.29 a barrel.

Gold futures for June are up $9.10, or 0.52%, at $1,697.60 an ounce.

Silver futures for July are gaining $0.160, or 1.07%, at $15.175 an ounce, while Copper futures for July are up $0.0305, or 1.3%, at $2.3775 per pound.

