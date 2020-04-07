Bay Street Seen Opening On Firm Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open on a firm note Tuesday morning, reacting to reports showing the spread of coronavirus is slowing down in several hot spots across the globe.

Expectations of more central bank and government stimulus to counter the economic fallout from the pandemic triggered strong buying interest in Asian and European markets. The mood in Canada is unlikely to be any different at the start.

In the U.S., the number of new coronavirus deaths in New York has reportedly been "effectively flat" over the past two days.

With death and hospitalization rates starting to stabilize, Governor Cuomo said New York is seeing a "possible flattening of the curve" but cautioned that people need to continue to adhere to social distancing guidelines to prevent a reversal of the trend.

U.S. President Donald Trump also expressed optimism during the daily White House coronavirus briefing on Monday, saying, "There's tremendous light at the end of the tunnel."

Trump noted ten potential coronavirus treatments are currently in active trials, with some "looking incredibly successful."

On Monday, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up 654.40 points, or 5.06%, at 13,592.70, slightly off the session's high of 13,603.00.

Asian markets ended sharply higher on Tuesday amid signs of slowing coronavirus spread and on expectations of more central bank and government stimulus to counter the economic fallout from the pandemic.

European stocks European stocks rallied for the second day running on Tuesday as the spread of the coronavirus appeared to slow down somewhat and investors looked for more central bank and government stimulus to counter the economic fallout from the pandemic.

The daily number of new Covid-19 cases fell for a fourth day in a row in Spain on Monday, prompting the government to contemplate a gradual easing of a nationwide lockdown.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for May are gaining $0.50, or about $1.8%, at $26.58 a barrel.

Gold futures for June are rising $16.00, or 0.91%, at $1.709.90 an ounce.

Silver futures for May are gaining $0.560, or 3.7%, at $15.729 an ounce.

