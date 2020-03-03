Bay Street Seen Opening On Firm Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares look headed for a positive start Tuesday morning, in line with the trend in European markets where stocks are surging higher amid optimism about monetary easing measures from global central banks.

Finance ministers and central bank governors from the leading western nations have reportedly pledged on Tuesday to use "all appropriate policy tools" to maintain economic health as the spread of coronavirus continues.

Higher crude oil prices may trigger strong buying in the energy space and support market's uptick.

On Monday, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up 290.21 points, or 1.78%, at 16,553.26.

In company news, Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH.UN) announced today that it completed the acquisition of a 42.5% interest in Chartwell Le St-Gabriel résidence pour retraités from its development partner, Batimo Inc. Welltower Inc. also acquired a 42.5% interest in the property, and Batimo will retain a 15.0% interest.

Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) announced that 4flow, a leading provider of supply chain strategy consulting, implementation and optimization services, has partnered with Kinaxis to provide RapidResponse deployment and supply chain transformation services for the companies' shared customers. 4flow has two decades of supply chain expertise, and has a workforce of more than 600 employees across 15 locations in Europe, North America, South America and Asia.

Asian markets ended mixed on Tuesday amid fairly positive underlying sentiment after some major central banks said they will come out with monetary easing measures to revive the sagging economies.

European stocks are rallying sharply after the European Central Bank joined its U.S. and Japanese peers in indicating that it stands ready to take "appropriate and targeted measures" to fight the impact of coronavirus.

The Reserve Bank of Australia today cut official interest rates to a new record low of 0.5% to support the economy amid the global coronavirus outbreak.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April are rising $1.03, or 2.2%, at $47.78 a barrel.

Gold futures for April are up $9.50, or 0.6%, at $1,604.30 an ounce.

Silver futures for May are up $0.091, or 0.55%, at $16.830 an ounce, while Copper futures for May are down $0.2700, or 1.1%, at $2.0250 per pound.

