Bay Street Seen Opening On Firm Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares look headed for a positive start Tuesday morning, tracking firm global markets, and higher commodity prices.

Data on retail sales for the month of October, and a report on New Housing Price are due at 8:30 AM ET.

A report from Moderna Inc. saying a third dose of its Covid-19 vaccine increased antibody levels against the Omicron variant is also likely to aid sentiment.

The Canadian market ended at a 3-week low on Monday despite paring some losses. Worries about the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus and imposition of tougher restrictions on movements in several countries in Europe raised concerns about global economic recovery.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a loss of 200.97 points or 0.97% at 20,382.33 around late morning, recovered to close at 20,538.22, but still recorded a loss of 200.97 points or 0.97%. The index recorded its lowest close since December 1.

Asian stocks rebounded on Tuesday after falling heavily in the previous session on concerns about the spread of the Omicron variant around the world and its impact on the global economic recovery.

European stocks rebounded on Tuesday, with higher commodity prices and stronger-than-expected quarterly results from U.S. memory chip company Micron Technology helping underpin investor sentiment.

In commodities trading, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are gaining $1.50 or 2.13% at $69.73 a barrel.

Gold futures are up $4.30 or 0.25% at $1,798.90 an ounce, while Silver futures are gaining $0.444 or about 2% at $22.735 an ounce.

