Bay Street Seen Opening On Cautious Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open on a somewhat subdued note Tuesday morning, weighed down by weak commodity prices and manufacturing sales data.

With key banks set to announce their earnings later this week, the mood is likely to remain cautious.

Data from Statistics Canada showed manufacturing sales in Canada decreased to -1.1% in April from a month earlier. Canada's manufacturing sales advanced 3.5% in March from a month earlier to C$ 57.8 billion.

Bank stocks will be in focus ahead of quarterly results. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) is scheduled to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, while Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO), Royal Bank of Canada (Ry.TO) will release their quarterly results on Thursday.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) and Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) are set to announce their results on Friday.

On Friday, the Canadian market ended slightly weak. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a loss of 15.65 points or 0.08% at 19,527.30. The index touched a high of 19,614.78 and a low of 19,507.75. The market remained shut on Monday for Victoria Day holiday.

Asian stocks ended higher on Tuesday, as dovish comments from a series of Fed officials helped quell concerns about inflation and fears of monetary tightening.

European stocks are modestly higher despite data showing a drop in Germany's GDP growth rate in the January - March 2021 quarter.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are down $0.28 or 0.42% at $65.77 a barrel.

Gold futures are down slightly at $1,884.00 an ounce, and Silver futures are lower by $0.100 or 0.36% at $27.805 an ounce.

Investors now keenly await inflation data due in the United States later this week for more clues about when the central bank might start tapering its bond purchases.

