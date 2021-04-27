Bay Street Seen Opening On Cautious Note

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market is seen opening on a cautious note Tuesday morning as investors are likely to wait for the outcome of the Federal Reserve's two-day monetary policy meeting that gets underway later in the day.

The Fed policy and Chairman Jerome Powell's comments on the bank's future move and the outlook for the economy are likely to set the trend for major global markets during the course of this week.

The Canadian market closed higher on Monday, extending gains from previous session. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 68.23 points or 0.23% at 19,170.56. The index touched a low of 19,104.90 and a high of 19,186.75 in the session. The index ended 0.37% up on Friday.

Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO) announced that it earned $974 million or $1.37 per diluted share in the first quarter, down from $1.01 billion or $1.42 per share a year earlier. The company added it expects to deliver strong growth for the year.

Asian stocks ended flat to slightly lower on Tuesday as climbing Covid-19 cases in emerging economies including India and Brazil dented hopes for a swift global economic recovery.

European markets are exhibiting weakness as investors, digesting a slew of earnings announcements, look for direction from a two-day policy meeting of the Federal Reserve starting later in the day.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are gaining $0.44 or 0.71% at $63.35 a barrel.

Gold futures are up $1.30 or 0.07% at $1,781.40 an ounce, while Silver futures are gaining $0.066 or 0.25% at $26.275 an ounce.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.