Bay Street Seen Opening On Cautious Note

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market is likely to open on a cautious note Friday morning with investors tracking global cues and reacting to the latest non-farm payrolls data from the U.S.

Rising concerns over higher bond yields and fears of monetary tightening amid faster rollout of vaccination and a slowdown in coronavirus infections may weigh on stocks.

The U.S. non-farm payrolls data is due out at 8:30 AM ET.

Canada's trade data for the month of January is due out at 8:30 AM ET. Trade deficit had narrowed to C$ 1.7 billion in December 2020 from C$ 3.6 billion in November. That was well below market forecasts of a C$ 3 billion shortfall.

The Ivey PMI score for February is due at 10 AM ET.

The Canadian market ended weak on Thursday, extending its slide to a second straight session, as technology and materials shares declined sharply. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which was down by about 370 points at one stage, recovered some lost ground subsequently, but still ended the day with a notable loss of 194.95 points or 1.06% at 18,125.72.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) reported adjusted net earnings of $127.0 million for the fourth-quarter ended December 2020, an increase of 10% over the year-ago quarter. Net earnings per share was $0.21, about 5% more over a year ago.

Asian stocks ended weak on Friday as treasury yields spiked in reaction to the latest comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that he expects some inflationary pressures in the time ahead.

European markets are mostly lower amid rising U.S. bond yields after Powell's comments failed to ease concerns around both a spike in inflation and a sustained rise in interest rates.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April are gaining $1.65 or 2.58% at $65.47 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $6.50 or about 0.4% at $1,694.20 an ounce, while Silver futures are down $0.045 or $0.17% at $25.416 an ounce.

