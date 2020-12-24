Bay Street Seen Opening On Cautious Note

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market is likely to open on a cautious note Friday morning, with investors looking for direction ahead of Christmas holidays.

Also, with U.S. and Canadian markets to close early at 1:00 PM ET for Christmas Eve, activity is likely to be quite subdued.

The Canadian market ended modestly higher on Wednesday thanks to hectic buying in the energy section. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 41.11 points or 0.23% at 17,593.57, after climbing to a high of 17,652.67.

Canopy Growth Corporation (WEED.TO) has filed a lawsuit against UK-based GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, alleging "continued, unauthorized use" of Canopy's patented processes for extracting cannabidiol or CBD from cannabis plant material. The lawsuit alleges that GW Pharma's anti-seizure drug, Epidiolex is produced using Canopy's patented extraction process.

TransAlta Corp. (TA.TO) announced that it is selling power transmission assets in Canada and the United States to its majority owned subsidiary TransAlta Renewables Inc (RNW.TO) for $439 million.

On the economic front, data on Canadian building permits for the month of November, is due out at 8:30 AM ET.

Asian markets ended higher amid renewed optimism about a potential Brexit deal and hopes for an economic recovery. However, activity was subdued ahead of Christmas holidays.

European stocks are broadly higher on hopes global economic recovery will gain momentum next year thanks to the rollout of the coronavirus vaccine. Optimism about a post-Brexit trade deal is contributing as well to the fairly positive mood in European markets.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures are down $0.40 or 0.8% at $47.72 a barrel.

Gold futures are up slightly at $1,878.50 an ounce, while Silver futures are down $0.081 or 0.31% at $25.840 an ounce.

