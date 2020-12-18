Bay Street Seen Opening On Cautious Note

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market is likely to see a cautious start Friday morning, amid fresh U.S.-China tensions and a lack of significant progress in U.S. fiscal stimulus talks.

Data from Statistics Canada showed retail sales in the country rose 0.4% in the month of October, after surging 1.1% a month earlier. Year-on-year, sales were up 7.5% in October 2020, compared to an increase of 5.6% (revised) in October 2019.

Sluggish commodity prices are also likely to weigh.

According to Reuters reports, the United States is adding dozens of Chinese companies, including the country's top chipmaker SMIC, to a trade blacklist.

On the Covid-19 front, Moderna said its Covid-19 vaccine received a recommendation for emergency use by an expert panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The Canadian stock market ended on a firm note on Thursday, gaining for a third straight day. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 85.52 points or 0.49% at 17,652.94, after touching a low of 17,605.45 and a high of 17,684.07 in the session.

George Weston Limited (WN.TO) and Loblaw Companies Ltd. (L.TO) will be buying some of their shares from the Weston family as part of an internal reorganization. After the deal, George Weston will have 52.6% of the outstanding shares of the Loblaw grocery store and drug store company.

BlackBerry Ltd. (BB.TO) reported net loss of $130 million for the quarter ended November 30, 2020, compared to net loss of $32 million in the corresponding quarter last year. Loss per diluted share was $0.23 in the latest quarter compared to loss of $0.07 a year ago.

Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Friday, weighed down by U.S.-China tensions and uncertainty over post-Brexit trade deal.

European stocks emerged into positive territory after a slightly weak start, but pared gains subsequently and are currently flat. Investors are making cautious moves amid fresh U.S.-China tensions, uncertainty over Brexit and a lack of progress in U.S. fiscal stimulus talks.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are flat at $48.37 a barrel.

Gold futures are gaining $1.70 or 0.09% at $1,892.10 an ounce, while Silver futures are down $0.041 or 0.16% at $26.140

