Bay Street Seen Opening On Cautious Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to turn in a mixed performance on Thursday as investors look for direction after recent gains amid positive news on the vaccine front and U.S. political situation.

Lower crude oil prices could trigger some profit taking in the energy section, while materials shares may edge higher on firm bullion prices.

Activity is likely to be subdued due to a holiday in U.S. for Thanksgiving Day.

On Wednesday, the Canadian market ended modestly higher, extending gains to a fifth successive session. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which fell to 17,215.54 in early trades, recovered gradually to finally end the day with a gain of 38.82 points or 0.22% at 17,313.07.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Thursday after cautious moved by investors following a weak set of U.S. economic data and on worries about a surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in the U.S.

European markets are mostly lower today with investors largely refraining from making significant moves due to concerns about the surge in coronavirus cases in the U.S.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for January are down $0.71 or 1.55% at $45.00 a barrel.

Gold futures are rising $7.20 or 0.4% at $1,812.70 an ounce, while Silver futures are up $0.018 or 0.08% at $23.380 an ounce.

