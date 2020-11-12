Bay Street Seen Opening On Cautious Note

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market is likely to open on a cautious note on Thursday with investors looking for direction after three successive days of gains.

With several countries reporting continued surge in new coronavirus cases, there is increased uncertainty about a quicker economic recovery now. Also, there are concerns about logistical challenges in distributing vaccines.

Firm gold prices may push up materials shares, but energy stocks may find the going a bit tough due to a drop in crude oil prices.

Activity may remain stock specific with quarterly earnings reports providing direction.

The Canadian market ended on a firm note on Wednesday, extending gains to a third straight session. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 158.77 points or 0.96% at 16,774.14, after scaling a low of 16,674.90 and a high of 16,801.02. The index gained about 1.2% on Monday and added 0.85% on Tuesday.

Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC.TO) reported net income of $2.07 billion or $1.04 per diluted share in the three months to September 30, up from $0.35 per share or $723 million a year earlier. Core earnings decreased 4.8% to $1.45 billion or 73 cents per share, compared with $1.53 billion or 76 cents per share in the third quarter of 2019, the company said.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM_A.TO) reported third quarter net income per share of $0.10 compared to $0.61, a year ago. Third quarter revenues were $16.25 billion compared to $17.87 billion, previous year.

Loblaw Companies Ltd. (L.TO) reported net profit of $342 million or 96 cents per share for the quarter ended October 3, 2020, up from $331 million or 90 cents per share in the corresponding quarter last year. The company has raised its quarterly dividend to 33.5 cents per share, up from 31.5 cents per share a year ago.

Asian markets ended lower on Thursday as spikes in coronavirus cases in the U.S. and Europe as well as in several other countries across the world raised concerns about logistical challenges in distributing vaccines.

European markets retreated from multi-month highs as coronavirus cases continued to surge in the U.S. and Europe, raising uncertainty about a quicker economic recovery.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December are down $0.36 or 0.88% at $41.09 a barrel.

Gold futures are rising $7.00 or 0.4% at $1,868.60 an ounce, while Silver futures are down $0.027 or 0.11% at $24.240 an ounce.

