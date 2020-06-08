Bay Street Seen Opening On Cautious Note

(RTTNews) - Lower Canadian futures and crude oil prices point to a somewhat cautious start for the Canadian stock market on Monday. Activity is likely to be stock specific during much of the trading session.

While optimism about economic recovery thanks to reopening of businesses may help the market, investors are likely to keep an eye on news regarding new coronavirus infections amid relaxation in lockdown restrictions.

On the economic front, housing Starts in Canada increased to 193,500 units in May from 166,400 units a month earlier.

On Saturday, OPEC and allied nations agreed to extend a production cut of nearly 10 million barrels of oil a day through the end of July, looking to bring in stability in energy markets amid the coronavirus-induced economic crisis. The curbed output represents about 10% of the world's overall crude supply.

On Friday, the market ended on a buoyant note thanks to better-than-expected jobs data from Canada and the U.S. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite index ended with a gain of 326.20 points or 2.1% at 15,854.07.

Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Monday, riding on surprisingly positive jobs data from the U.S. Data showing a drop in China's exports and imports limited markets' gains.

European stocks are mostly sluggish with investors making cautious moves after strong gains in the previous session. Data showing a sharp contraction in German industrial production, and widespread protests against racism are weighing down stocks.

West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July are down $0.30 or 0.76% at 39.25 a barrel.

Gold futures for August are rising $12.60 or 0.75% at 1,695.60 an ounce.

Silver futures for July are up $0.396 or 2.25% at $17.875 an ounce, while Copper futures for July are gaining $0.0050 or 0.2% at $2.5605 per pound.

