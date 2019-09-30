Bay Street Seen Opening On Cautious Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares look headed for a cautious start on Monday as investors are likely to closely follow the developments on U.S.-China trade issues ahead of resumption of talks between the two countries.

Weak crude oil and gold prices may hurt energy and materials shares early on in the session.

Investors will also be reacting to the data Industrial Product Prices and Raw Materials Prices for the month of August. The reports are due out at 8:30 AM ET.

On Friday, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended down 96.13 points, or 0.57%, at 16,694.27, nearly 40 points off the day's low of 16,656.43.

In company news, The Canada Energy Regulator on Friday ordered Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) to suspend its open season for service on its Canadian Mainline oil pipeline system.

Following this, Enbridge has re-affirmed its plan to proceed with contracting of its Mainline system in response to its customers' needs through an expected filing of a regulatory application seeking approval of firm service, on terms and conditions approved by the CER.

Asian markets ended mixed on Monday despite data from IHS Markit showing China's manufacturing activity to have expanded at the fastest pace since early 2018 in September.

European stocks were mostly subdued following the United States ramping up pressure on China ahead of resumption of trade talks.

According to reports, the Trump administration was considering ways to delist Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges and limit U.S. investors' portfolio flows into China.

The White House, however, said nothing has been decided yet on curbing some U.S. investments in China.

In commodities, crude oil futures for November were down $0.58, or 1.04%, at $55.33 a barrel.

Gold futures for December were down $16.0, or 1.06%, at 1,490.40 an ounce.

Silver futures for December were declining $0.412, or 2.33%, at $17.240 an ounce, while Copper futures for December were gaining $0.0045, or 0.17%, at $2.6020 per pound.

