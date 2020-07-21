Markets

Bay Street Seen Opening On Buoyant Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open on a buoyant note Tuesday morning, riding on gains in crude oil and metal prices, and on positive cues from Europe where stocks are up after the European Union agreed on a crucial stimulus package.

The recent news about encouraging results on experimental COVID-19 vaccines by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, and BioNTech will also help keep investor sentiment upbeat.

On Monday, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up 60.18 points or 0.37% at 16,183.66, after scaling a low of 16,112.27 and a high of 16,201.72 intraday.

Asian stocks closed higher on Tuesday as positive results from trials of experimental Covid-19 vaccines helped ease worries about the spike in coronavirus cases worldwide and investors welcomed an EU accord on a landmark stimulus package to fight the aftershocks of the pandemic.

European stocks are firmly in positive territory, riding on a strong euro after the European Union announced a historic deal on a €750 billion ($857 billion) coronavirus recovery fund and the bloc's long-term budget.

Optimism about a coronavirus vaccine and expectations of more fiscal stimulus in the U.S. helped as well.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August are rising $1.08 or 2.63%% at $41.89 a barrel.

Gold futures for August are up $24.80 or 1.34% at $1,842.20 an ounce.

Silver futures for September are gaining $1.193 or nearly 6% at $21.385 an ounce, while Copper futures for September are gaining $0.0180 or 0.62% at $2.9335 per pound.

