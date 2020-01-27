Bay Street Seen Opening On A Weak Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open with a negative gap Monday morning, weighed down by mounting worries about the spread of the coronavirus in China and falling crude oil prices.

On Friday, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended down 56.44 points, or 0.32%, at 17,565.34.

In company news, Cott Corporation (BCB.TO) announced that DS Services of America, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cott, has acquired substantially all of the assets of Roaring Spring Water, a leading provider of high-quality water delivery services to homes and offices in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia. Cott said the acquisition will grow the customer base of DS Services by approximately 7,500 customers.

Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) announced that it has entered into an agreement to accept a strategic investment from an institutional investor as per which the investor will purchase 14,044,944 units of the Company at a price of C$7.12 per unit for an aggregate amount of about C$100 million.

Asian markets tumbled on Monday amid mounting concerns over the potential impact of the coronavirus that has killed at least 80 people in China. With several markets closed for the Lunar New Year holidays, trading volumes were thin in Asia.

European markets are declining sharply amid rising concerns over the coronavirus outbreak that has killed several people in China and infected more than 2,700 people globally.

China's National Health Commission said on Sunday that new coronavirus is contagious even its incubation period, which lasts up to 14 days, and that the virus' ability to spread is getting stronger.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil futures for March are declining $1.40, or 2.58%, at $52.79 a barrel.

Gold futures for February are gaining $9.60, or 0.61%, at $1,581.50 an ounce.

Silver futures for March are rising $0.137, or 0.75%, at $18.250 an ounce, while Copper futures for March are down $0.0530, or 1.97%, at $2.6310 per pound.

