Bay Street Seen Opening On A Positive Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open on a positive note Monday morning, tracking firm European markets and higher commodity prices. Stronger than expected Chinese growth data is also likely to aid sentiment.

U.S. markets are closed today for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Data on motor vehicles sales for the month of November is due at 8:30 AM ET. Statistics Canada will release a report on Canadian manufacturing sales for the month of November.

The Canadian market ended higher on Friday after a volatile session. After bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index closed up 64.60 points or 0.3% at 21,357.56.

Asisan stocks turned in a mixed performance on Monday as worries about rising coronavirus cases and concerns that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in the near future offset better than expected Chinese GDP data.

Volatility in bond markets and a public holiday in the U.S. also kept investors on edge.

European stocks are up firmly in positive territory, reacting to the People's Bank of China's decision to cut interest rate for the first time in nearly two years. Data showing a faster than expected pace of expansion in China's GDP in the October-December 2021 quarter is also aiding sentiment.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up $0.13 or 0.15% at $83.95 a barrel.

Gold futures are gaining $2.50 or 0.14% at $1,819.00 an ounce, while Silver futures are up $0.062 or 0.27% at $22.980 an ounce.

