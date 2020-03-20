Bay Street Seen Opening Notably Higher

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are set to open on a firm note Friday morning, tracking cues from Asian and European markets and higher commodity prices.

With investors reacting positively to the latest announcements of relief packages and support measures by governments and central banks, stock prices have moved up sharply in Asian and European markets today, and the trend is unlikely to be any different at the start in the Canadian market.

Data on retail sales for the month of January is due out at 8:30 AM ET.

On Thursday, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up 449.10 points, or 3.83%, at 12,170.52, nearly 125 points off the day's high of 12,294.41. In early trades, the index dropped to a low of 11,361.34.

Air Canada (AC.TO) is reportedly looking to temporarily lay off more than 5,000 flight attendants as the airline is cutting routes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Asian stocks ended broadly higher on Friday amid hopes the various stimulus and support packages announced by governments and global central banks will help limit the economic impact of the dreaded coronavirus pandemic.

The mood was also lifted by reports from China that were no new domestic coronavirus cases for a second straight day.

European markets are rising sharply, reacting to reports that the U.S. Federal Reserve has said that it would establish temporary swap lines with other nine central banks as part of coordinated action to improve liquidity in the financial markets.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil futures for April are rising $0.75, or 2.8%, at $26.66 a barrel.

Gold futures for April are up $27.00, or 1.81%, at $1,506.30 an ounce.

Silver futures for May are gaining $0.559, or 4.58%, at $12.693 an ounce, while Copper futures for May are up $0.0130, or 0.62%, at $2.1990 per pound.

