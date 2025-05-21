Bay Street Seen Opening On Mixed Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open on a mixed note Wednesday morning. Weak European stocks, concerns about U.S. debt, impasse over peace talks and a lack of progress in trade negotiations may weigh on sentiment.

Firm bullion and crude oil prices could trigger buying in resources sectors and limit market's downside.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) reported adjusted net income or $32 million, or $0.33 per diluted share in the fourth-quarter, compared with an adjusted net income attributed to shareholders of $19.3 million, or $0.19 per diluted share in the prior year period.

On the economic front, a report on Canadian new housing prices is due at 8:30 AM ET.

The Canadian market closed up 83.70 points or 0.32% at a new record high of 26,055.63, extending gains to a tenth straight session. The index touched a new record intraday high at 26,117.13. Materials and consumer staples stocks were the prominent gainers.

Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Wednesday, with Japanese markets underperforming as the yen continued to strengthen on BoJ rate hike bets and data showed Japan's export growth continued to decelerate for the second consecutive month.

The dollar dipped as investors fretted about the U.S. fiscal and economic outlook.

European stocks are down in negative territory amid concerns over an impasse in Russia-Ukraine peace talks, a lack of progress in trade negotiations, and data showing an acceleration in British consumer price inflation in the month of April.

In commodities trading, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up $1.06 or 1.71% at $63.09 a barrel.

Gold futures are gaining $27.80 or 0.85% at $3,312.40 an ounce, while Silver futures are up $0.171 or 0.52% at $33.345 an ounce.

