Bay Street Seen Opening Lower On Weak Commodity Prices, Global Cues

(RTTNews) - Lower futures amid falling commodity prices, weak global cues and looming interest rate hikes are set to weigh down Canadian stocks Friday morning.

Data on Canadian retail sales for the month of February is due at 8:30 AM ET. Retail sales in Canada likely declined by 0.5% month-over-month in February of 2022, preliminary estimates showed.

In January, retail sales rose 3.2% over a month earlier, as against preliminary estimates of a 2.4% increase and compared to an upwardly revised 2% fall in December.

A report on industrial produce prices and raw materials prices in Canada for the month of March is also due at 8:30 AM ET.

The Canadian market ended sharply lower on Thursday, weighed down by sharp losses in materials, energy and technology sectors.

Rising inflation, slowing growth and tighter monetary policy rendered the mood bearish. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a loss of 347.97 points or 1.58% at 21,650.41.

Asian stocks ended weak on Friday, weighed down by higher U.S. Treasury yields amid hawkish Federal Reserve bets. The dollar firmed after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell toughened his stance on inflation, saying, "There's something in the idea of front-loading" rate hikes.

European stocks are firmly down in negative territory following U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell toughening his stance on inflation and Shanghai extending the Covid-19 lockdown to April 26.

In commodities trading, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are down $1.48 or 1.42% at $102.31 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $12.80 or 0.66% at $1,935.40 an ounce, while Silver futures are down $0.276 or 1.1% at $24.345 an ounce.

