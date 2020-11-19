Bay Street Seen Opening Lower

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares look headed for a negative start on Thursday, tracking weakness in European markets and lower commodity prices, amid rising concerns over a surge in coronavirus cases across the world.

Coronavirus cases continue to surge across the U.S., Europe and several countries in the Asia-Pacific region, prompting authorities to impose fresh lockdown measures or restrictions to curb the spread.

In Canadian economic releases today, data on private sector employment is due out at 8:30 AM ET.

On Wednesday, the Canadian market ended lower despite spending much of the session till noon in positive territory. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which advanced to 16,990.57 in late morning trades, ended the day with a loss of 58.24 points or 0.34% at 16,889.82.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Thursday as investors stayed cautious and refrained from making big moves amid a surge in coronavirus infections and concerns about new lockdowns and restrictions in the U.S. and Europe.

European markets are notably lower as concerns about surging coronavirus cases and new lockdown restrictions in several countries across the continent offset positive developments on the vaccine front.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are down $0.17 or 0.41% at $41.65 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $13.80 or 0.74% at $1,860.10 an ounce, while Silver futures are down $0.508 or 2.08% at $23.940 an ounce.

