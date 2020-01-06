Bay Street Seen Opening Lower

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares look headed for a weak start on Monday. While an escalation in geopolitical tensions will continue to weigh on sentiment, sharply higher crude oil and bullion prices may help limit the market's downside.

Iran vowed "severe revenge" against the U.S. for killing top commander Qassem Soleimani last Thursday, and said that it would no longer abide by the limits contained in the 2015 nuclear deal. Some reports from Bhagdad say the U.S. embassy compound in Bhaghdad was targeted in an attack on Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, the U.S. has threatened Iraq with harsh sanctions if the country forced out U.S. troops, after the Iraq parliament voted in favor of a resolution calling for an end to the foreign military presence in the country. That includes an estimated 5,200 tropps stationed to help fight Islamic State extremists.

On the economic front, Industrial product prices in Canada were down 0.4% year-on-year in November, compared to a decline of a revised 1.4% a month earlier.

Raw materials price index rose 1.5% in November (month-on-month), after falling by a revised 2% in the previous month. Year-on-year, the raw materials price index rose 9.3% in November.

On Friday, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended down 33.83 points, or 0.2%, at 17,066.12, after scaling a low of 17,033.21 and a high of 17,105.66 intraday.

In company news, Pattern Energy Group Inc. (PEGI.TO) announced it has closed financing and started construction on the repowering of its Gulf Wind facility located in Kenedy County, Texas.

Asian markets ended lower on Monday amid an escalation in geopolitical tensions after Iran vowed "severe revenge" against the United States for killing top commander Qassem Soleimani and U.S. President Donald Trump threatened Iraq with harsh sanctions if the country forced out U.S. troops.

European stocks are drifting down sharply due to rising geopolitical tensions.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February are rising $0.66, or about 1.03%, at $63.71 a barrel.

Gold futures for February are up $26.20 or about 1.7%, at $1,578.70 an ounce.

Silver futures for March are gaining $0.309, or 1.7%, at $18.460 an ounce, while Copper futures for March are down $0.0100, or 0.36%, at $2.7770 per pound.

