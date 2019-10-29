Bay Street Seen Opening Lower

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open lower on Tuesday, weighed down by weak commodity prices and on worries about global growth. Some disappointing earnings may also hurt sentiment.

The mood is likely to remain cautious with investors looking ahead to the rate decisions by the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Canada.

The Fed is scheduled to announce its policy on Wednesday. The Canadian central bank is also slated to announce its rate decision tomorrow.

The Bank of Canada is widely expected to hold interest rates steady on Wednesday.

On Monday, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended down 16.96 points, or 0.1%, at 16,387.53, the day's low. The index touched a high of 16,453.24 in early trades.

In company news, Hexo Corp. (HEXO.TO) reported net loss of $56.7 million in the fourth quarter, compared with a loss of $10.5 million in the same quarter a year ago. Hexo said it expects its first-quarter net revenue to be in a range of $14 million to $18 million. The company recently said it would cut 200 jobs in a bid to ensure its long-term viability.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) said it posted a net loss of $72.8 million, or $0.64 per share in the third-quarter, compared with $23.2 million, or $0.22 per share, for the third quarter of 2018.

Air Canada (AC.TO) reported third-quarter net income of $636 million or $2.35 per diluted share compared to third quarter 2018 net income of $702 million or $2.55 per diluted share.

Asian markets ended mixed on Tuesday as investors awaited concrete details of a possible interim U.S.-China trade deal. Markets also awaited a rate decision from the Federal Reserve.

European stocks were edging lower with investors digesting mixed earnings reports, news about the British Parliament rejecting Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan to organize a snap election and lingering concerns about economic slowdown.

In commodities, crude oil futures for December were down $0.70, or 1.24%, at $55.11 a barrel.

Gold futures for December were declining $7.50, or 0.5%, at $1,488.30 an ounce.

Silver futures for December were down $0.231, or 1.29%, at 17.645 an ounce, while Copper futures for December were lower by $0.0025, or 0.08%, at $2.6805 per pound.

