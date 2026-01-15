Markets

Bay Street Is Seen Opening Higher, But Weak Commodity Prices May Hurt

January 15, 2026 — 08:22 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks may open on a slightly positive note Thursday morning amid easing geopolitical tensions. Technology stocks may climb higher thanks to strong quarterly earnings update from chipmaker TSMC.

Positive progress in Canada-China trade talks may also aid sentiment.

Weak commodity prices might hurt energy and materials stocks and render the mood cautious.

West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are down $2.68 or 4.32% at $59.34 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $19.70 or 0.42% at $4,616.00 an ounce, while Silver futures are lower by $1.070 or 1.17% at $90.315 an ounce.

On the economic front, data on Canadian manufacturing sales and wholesale sales for the month of November are due at 8:30 AM ET.

U.S. import prices data, jobless claims report and the Empire State reading of business conditions in the U.S. are also due at 8:30 AM ET.

The Canadian market closed marginally up on Wednesday as traders analyzed the prospects of a U.S-Iran military confrontation. In addition, crude oil prices rose for the fifth straight session, lifting energy stocks.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index closed up by 46.11 points or 0.14% at 32,916.47.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Thursday after technology and bank stocks led Wall Street's major indexes into a second day of declines overnight.

European stocks are turning in a mixed performance with investors reacting to corporate news and following the developments on the geopolitical front.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.