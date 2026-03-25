Markets

Bay Street Seen Opening Higher Amid Hopes Of De-escalation In Middle East Tensions

March 25, 2026 — 08:44 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Higher Canadian and U.S. futures and firm precious metals prices point to a positive start on Bay Street Wednesday morning. Hopes of a de-escalation in Middle East amid reports of U.S.-Iran peace talks may aid sentiment.

A sharp drop in oil prices has eased concerns about inflation, contributing to the positive mood in most of the markets across the globe.

Hopes about a U.S.-Iran deal rose after U.S. President Donald Trump said the two countries were "in negotiations right now" and "want to make a deal so badly."

The U.S. has reportedly proposed a 15-point peace plan to Tehran after a possible one-month ceasefire. Although Tehran has dismissed Trump's claim of talks, several media reports suggest that efforts towards a diplomatic solution have intensified.

Canadian stocks inched higher on Tuesday as investors weighed escalating Middle East tension against Trump's assurance on diplomatic measures to end the war soon which rendered a fragile optimism.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index recovered from a weak start and eventually managed to end the session with a gain of 57.78 points or 0.18% at 31,941.59.

Asian stocks climbed higher on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S. and Iran were "in negotiations right now" and they "want to make a deal so badly".

The major European markets are up sharply with stocks from several sectors moving higher amid hopes of a U.S.-Iran peace deal. The benchmark indexes of the U.K., Germany and Europe are up 0.9%, 1.4% and 1.3%, respectively.

In commodities trading, West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures are at $88.25 a barrel, losing $4.14 or 4.47%.

Gold futures are up $163.10 or 3.7% at $4,565.10 an ounce, while Silver futures are up $3.381 or 4.86% at $72.950 an ounce.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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