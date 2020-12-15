Bay Street Seen Opening Higher

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open on a positive note on Tuesday, tracking higher commodity prices, and on positive vaccine news.

On the vaccine front, Canada began to administer the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine on Monday, injecting frontline healthcare workers and elderly nursing home residents.

The surge in coronavirus cases in several parts across the world may weigh on sentiment and limit market's upside.

Investors will also be looking ahead to policy announcements from the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan for directional cues.

On the economic front, data from Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation showed housing starts in Canada increased to 246,000 units in November, rising from 215,100 unit a month earlier.

Data on Canadian manufacturing sales for the month of October is due out at 8:30 AM ET.

The Canadian market ended notably lower on Monday. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which opened with a positive gap of nearly 70 points at 17,617.26, ended the day with a loss of 161.52 points or 0.92% at 17387.40, a few points off the day's low.

Asian stocks ended weak on Tuesday as concerns about increasing Covid-19 infections and lockdowns around the world overshadowed investor optimism stemming from vaccine rollouts in Britain, Canada and the United States.

European markets are paring early gains, weighed down by concerns about rising coronavirus cases across the continent and in several states in the U.S. Positive news on the vaccine front appear to be limiting market's slide.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up $0.16 or 0.34% at $47.15 a barrel.

Gold futures are gaining $15.20 or 0.84% at $1,847.30 an ounce, while Silver futures are up $0.318 or 1.32% at $24.365 an ounce.

