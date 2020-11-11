Bay Street Seen Opening Higher

(RTTNews) - Higher U.S. and Canadian futures and firm crude oil prices point to a positive start for the Canadian stock market on Wednesday.

Optimism about a Covid-19 vaccine is expected to aid sentiment. Rising coronavirus cases may limit market's upside.

The Canadian market ended on a firm note on Tuesday. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index closed with a gain of 139.51 points or 0.85% at 16,615.37.

Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) reported adjusted net earnings of $21.8 million for the quarter ended September 2020, up 5.7% from net earnings of $20.7 million in the year-ago quarter.

Great Canadian Gaming Corp (GC.TO) announced on Tuesday that Apollo Global Management would acquire the company for a consideration of C$2.16 billion.

Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Wednesday as hopes of a successful coronavirus vaccine and receding U.S. political uncertainty helped offset worries about a surge in coronavirus cases worldwide.

Japanese shares extended gains to a seventh straight session and the Nikkei hit a fresh 29-year high, on Covid-19 vaccine hopes and upbeat quarterly earnings reports from top companies.

The major European markets are up in positive territory, extending gains to a third day, with rising optimism about a Covid-19 vaccine continuing to outweigh concerns about lockdown measures amid the second wave of infections across Europe.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December are currently up $1.05 or 2.5 percent at $42.41 a barrel.

The Energy Information Administration's data on U.S. crude inventories for the week ended November 6, is due out at 10:30 AM ET.

Gold futures are down $7.40 or 0.4% at $1,869.00 an ounce, while Silver futures are down $0.258 or 1.05% at $24.204 an ounce.

