Bay Street Seen Opening Higher

(RTTNews) - Higher Canadian and U.S. futures, and firm commodity prices point to a positive start for Canadian shares Thursday morning.

Although optimism about a U.S. stimulus deal could lift sentiment, concerns over the pace of economic recovery due to rising coronavirus cases may limit upside.

The market had closed on a buoyant note on Wednesday amid renewed optimism about a U.S. stimulus deal. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended stronger by 192.17 points or 1.18% at 16,428.30. The index touched a high of 16,443.91.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC.TO) said in a preliminary update that it expects third-quarter 2020 revenue to be greater than $2.1 billion , which would be a sequential increase of approximately 28% compared to the second quarter of 2020. Reported revenue in the second quarter of 2020 declined 23% compared to the second quarter of 2019.

On the economic front, data released by Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) showed housing starts in Canada fell by 20.1% over a month earlier to 208,980 units in September. That was notably lower than an expected figure of 240,000 units.

Asian stocks moved higher on Thursday amid renewed optimism about more U.S. fiscal stimulus after U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted that he would support relief measures for airlines and small businesses.

After a positive start and a subsequent fall from higher levels, European markets are mostly up in afternoon trades with investors hoping for a positive decision on stimulus by U.S. policymakers. Rising chances of a Democratic victory during the November elections contribute as well for the positive moves in markets.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November are up $0.63 or 1.58% at $40.58 a barrel.

Gold futures are rising $5.30 or 0.28% at $1,896.10 an ounce. Silver futures are up $0.214 or 0.9% at $24.110 an ounce, while Copper futures are down $0.0155 or 0.51% at $3.0175 per pound.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.