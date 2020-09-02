Bay Street Seen Opening Higher

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open on a positive note Wednesday morning, tracking gains in European markets and higher crude oil prices.

With several countries seeing notable expansion in manufacturing activity in the month of August, there is some optimism that the global economy might see a decent recovery in the coming months in the event of a drop in coronavirus cases.

Data showing a sharp surge in labor productivity in Canada in the second quarter is likely to lift sentiment. Labor productivity increased 9.8% in the second quarter of this year, after rising by an upwardly revised 4.5% a quarter earlier.

The continued impasse over a relief package in the U.S. may weigh on stocks and limit market's gains.

The Canadian market ended on a firm note on Tuesday, led by gains in technology and consumer discretionary stocks. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 130.55 points or 0.79% at 16,644.99 on Tuesday.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATD.A.TO) reported a 44% increase in net profit in the first quarter at US$771.1 million or 70 cents per diluted share. The company had posted a net profit of US$538.8 million or 48 cents per share a year earlier.

Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) reported net earnings of $142.5 million, or $0.46 per diluted common share, in the second quarter of Fiscal 2021, compared to $143.2 million, or $0.45 per diluted common share, in the second quarter of Fiscal 2020.

Asian stocks ended on a mixed note on Wednesday as investors digested upbeat economic data from the U.S. and China and reacted to the comments from U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggesting "serious differences" over a coronavirus aid package.

European stocks are up sharply on hopes about economic recovery after data from almost across the globe showed continued expansion in manufacturing activity. The major markets Germany, the U.K. and France, are up 2.25%, 1.7% and 2.35%, respectively. The pan European Stoxx 600 is up nearly 2%.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October are up $30 or 0.7% at $43.06 a barrel.

Gold futures for December are down $11.60 or 0.6% at $1,967.30 an ounce. Silver futures for December are lower by $0.775 or 2.7% at $27.870 an ounce, while Copper futures are up $0.0070 or 0.23% at $3.0355 per pound.

