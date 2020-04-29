Bay Street Seen Opening Higher

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open higher Wednesday morning, tracking firm crude oil prices. The focus will be on corporate earnings reports and the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement, due later in the day.

Investors will also be tracking news on plans about reopening of businesses that remain shutdown for several weeks now to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic. According to reports several parts of the U.S., Europe and Australia are gradually relaxing restrictions.

On Tuesday, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up 156.18 points, or 1.07%, at 14,798.29, after scaling a low of 14,658.66 and a high of 14,855.98 intraday.

In company news, Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) reported first-quarter a net loss of about C$1.8 billion or C$1.46 per share compared to net earnings of C$110 million or C$0.09 per share a year earlier.

Loblaw Companies Ltd. (L.TO) announced it earned a profit attributable to common shareholders of $240 million or 66 cents per share for the 12-week period ended March 21, compared with a profit of $198 million or 53 cents in the corresponding period last year.

Food retail same-stores sales rose 9.6%, while drug retail same-store sales climbed 10.7% during the period, the company said.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) said its first-quarter operating earnings rose to $45.1 million or 21 cents per share, up from $42.1 million or 20 cents per share in the same quarter a year earlier.

Asian stocks ended higher on Wednesday, with optimism about the easing of coronavirus-related restrictions and expectations about robust earnings by U.S. tech firms helping underpin sentiment ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement due later in the day.

European stocks are exhibiting a mixed trend with investors reacting to rising oil prices, a host of corporate earnings and reports about reopening of businesses across Europe and in a few U.S. states.

The European Central Bank meets Thursday following Fitch's decision to downgrade its rating on Italian debt to BBB-, one notch above junk.

West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June are rising $1.82, or nearly 15%, at $14.16 a barrel.

Gold futures for June are gaining $1.00, or 0.06%, at $1,723.20 an ounce.

Silver futures for July are up $0.254, or 1.7%, at $15.425 an ounce, while Copper futures for July are up $0.0130, or 0.55%, at $2.3585 per pound.

