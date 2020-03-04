Bay Street Seen Opening Higher

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares may open higher on Wednesday, tracking firm European stocks and higher crude oil prices.

The Federal Reserve's decision to cut interest rates by 50-basis points two weeks ahead of its scheduled monetary policy meeting indicates the severity of the impact of the coronavirus impact on the economy.

Though the move by the Fed will help limit the market's downside, the mood is likely to remain cautious as the virus outbreak continues to pose a threat to global economic growth.

The Bank of Canada will announce its interest rate at 10 AM ET. The central bank is widely expected that the bank will cut its rate following a surprise 0.5% interest rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve on Tuesday to offset the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and stabilise the economy.

The coronavirus infections showed signs of receding in China with 38 new fatalities, taking the total number of casualties to 2,981.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in South Korea has risen to more than 5,300. According to the World health Organization, there are at least 91,700 confirmed coronavirus cases globally. The WHO confirmed that Covid-19 is deadlier than the seasonal flu, but does not transmit as easily.

On Tuesday, the S&P/TSX Composite Index ended down 129.64 points, or 0.78%, at 16,423.62, after scaling a high of 16,798.22 and a low of 16,378.31 intraday.

In company news, TransAlta Corporation (TA.TO) reported net earnings of C$66 million for the fourth quarter ended December 2019, as against net loss of C$122 million in the year-ago quarter.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) reported net earnings of $61,340 for the quarter ended December 2019 compared with $190,895 in the year-ago quarter.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Wednesday as the mood remained cautious despite the Federal Reserve's surprise 50-basis points cut in interest rate.

European shares are rising sharply, extending gains from previous session after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced an emergency rate cut in an extraordinary attempt to contain the coronavirus's economic fallout.

Speculation is rife that the European Central Bank will respond to the Fed's "decisive" interest rate cut with easing of its own.

West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil futures for April are rising $0.80, or 1.7%, at $47.98 a barrel.

Gold futures for April are gaining $4.00, or 0.25%, at $1,648.40 an ounce.

Silver futures for May are up $0.057, or 0.32%, at $17.245 an ounce, while Copper futures for May are up $0.2300, or 0.89%, at $2.5960 per pound.

