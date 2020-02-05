Bay Street Seen Opening Higher

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open on a firm note on Wednesday, tracking positive lead from global markets amid hopes the stimulus announced by the Chinese government will help ease worries about global growth.

Positive data on U.S. private sector employment growth will also aid sentiment.

A sharp rebound in crude oil prices may trigger strong buying in the energy space.

In economic news, Canada's exports increased to C$49.3 billion in December from C$48.4 billion in November 2019. Imports were up 0.2% in December at C$ 49.7 billion, after an upwardly revised 2.7% decline in November.

Canada's trade deficit narrowed to C$0.4 billion in December 2019 from an upwardly revised C$1.2 billion in the previous month.

On Tuesday, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended stronger by 132.97 points, or 0.77%, at 17,512.73.

In company news, Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) reported adjusted EBITDA of $27 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, versus $33 million in the third quarter of 2019 and $70 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) reported adjusted earnings from operations of $37.5 million, compared to $46.7 million a year ago.

Asian markets ended higher, extending gains from recent sessions, amid optimism that China's stimulus meaures will help offset the economic impact of the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

European stocks are higher, with investors cheering reports of breakthrough in coronavirus treatment. According to Sky news, a leading British scientist has made a significant breakthrough in the race for a coronavirus vaccine by reducing a part of the normal development time from "two to three years to just 14 days".

Although the vaccine will be too late for this current outbreak, it will be crucial if there is another one, Sky said.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for March are rising $1.45, or about 2.9%, at $51.06 a barrel.

Gold futures for April are down marginally at $1,554.40 an ounce.

Silver futures for March are up slightly at $17.570 an ounce, while Copper futures for March are gaining $0.0410, or 1.6%, at $2.5830 per pound.

