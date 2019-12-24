Bay Street Seen Opening Higher

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market is likely to open on a positive note on Tuesday, tracking higher crude oil and gold prices.

However, the market is likely to remain sideways for most part of the short session, as investors may largely stay away on the sidelines ahead of Christmas and Boxing Day holidays.

Trading will end at 1 PM today.

On Monday, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up 10.27 points, or 0.06% at 17,128.71, off a new all-time high of 17,166.39. It touched a low of 17,102.25 in the session.

In company news, CI Financial Corp. (CIX.TO) and One Capital Management, LLC announced that CI has entered into an agreement to acquire a majority interest in One Capital, a registered investment advisor managing US$1.6 billion in client assets based in Westlake Village, California.

Hydro One Limited (H.TO) announced that Susan Wolburgh Jenah has been appointed to the company's Board of Directors effective January 1st 2020.

Asian markets turned in a mixed performance on Tuesday in Christmas Eve trading after China announced plans to lower tariffs on a range of products and U.S. President Donald Trump said an initial U.S.-China trade pact would be signed soon.

European stocks are little changed ahead of upcoming holidays even as the mood remains positive amid signs of progress in U.S.-China trade talks.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February are rising $0.27, or 0.45%, at $60.79 a barrel.

Gold futures for February are up $5.10, or about 0.34%, at $1,493.80 an ounce.

Silver futures for March are gaining $0.146, or 0.84%, at $17.645 an ounce, while Copper futures for March are up $0.0140, or 0.5%, at $2.8225 per pound.

