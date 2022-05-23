Markets

Bay Street Seen Opening Higher

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Positive European markets and firm crude oil and bullion prices point to a higher start for Canadian stocks on Monday.

However, the mood is likely to remain cautious amid concerns about growth, inflation and reports that several cities in China are seeing a surge in coronavirus cases.

Canadian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Friday with investors largely making cautious moves. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which advanced to 20,359.79 in early trades, dropped to a low of 19,937.30 during the session, before finally settling at 20,197.61, recording a gain of 15.69 points or 0.08%. The index gained about 0.5% in the week.

Asian stocks ended on a mixed note on Monday, as parts of Beijing have again come under a lockdown amid signs the pandemic outbreak is spreading in more and more Chinese cities.

The authorities have imposed a lockdown in the Haidian district along with Chaoyang, Fengtai, Shunyi, and Fangshan districts, China's Global Times reported citing a statement of the city government's spokesperson, Xu in Hejian.

European stocks are modestly higher despite persisting concerns about growth and news about fresh lockdown in several areas in China amid signs the pandemic outbreak is spreading in more and more cities.

In commodities trading, West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures are up $1.15 or 1.04% at $111.43 a barrel.

Gold futures are gaining $20.20 or 1.1% at $1,862.30 an ounce, while Silver futures are up $0.481 or 2.22% at $22.155 an ounce.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular