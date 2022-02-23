Bay Street Seen Opening Higher

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares may open higher on Wednesday, tracking positive European markets and amid slightly easing geopolitical worries. Traders are also likely to look for some bargain hunting after four successive days of losses.

Lower commodity prices may weigh on energy and materials shares.

Geopolitical tensions have eased a bit after Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow is ready to look for "diplomatic solutions."

Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL.TO) reported Wednesday that net earnings for the fourth quarter soared to $173.9 million or $0.89 per share from $67.4 million or $0.34 per share in the prior-year quarter. Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.76 per share, compared to $0.45 per share in the year-ago quarter, the company said.

The Canadian market ended on a weak note on Tuesday, extending losses to a fourth straight session, as escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine weighed on sentiment. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which fell to a four-week low of 20,737.69, ended the session with a loss of 100.38 points or 0.48% at 20,907.82.

Asian stocks moved higher on Wednesday as Russia faced mounting pressure and economic sanctions over the Ukraine crisis. Japanese markets were closed for a public holiday.

Western nations announced new sanctions on Russia for ordering troops into separatist regions of eastern Ukraine and threatened to go further if Moscow launched an all-out invasion of its neighbor.

European stocks are up firmly in positive territory in early afternoon trade after a steady start, with investors tracking the latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine crisis, and also focusing on earnings updates.

In commodities trading, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are down $0.68 or 0.74% at $91.67 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $8.90 or 0.47% at $1,898.50 an ounce, while Silver futures are lower by $0.136 or 0.56% at $24.175 an ounce.

