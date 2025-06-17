Bay Street Might Open Slightly Lower

(RTTNews) - Futures suggests on Tuesday that Canada's major stock index might point lower. Investors are closely watching the continuing conflict between Iran and Israel.

TSX gained 0.24 percent or 64 points on Monday to reach 26569.

European shares are declining, while Asian shares finished mostly down.

In the pre-market hours, U.S. major averages were in the negative territory.

U.S. President Donald Trump has abruptly left G-7 summit in Canada, in view of the Israel and Iran tension entered into fifth day. Trump said he is looking at better than a ceasefire and further noted that he is not too much in the mood to negotiate. It is reported that more than 450 people were killed in Iran in Israeli attacks.

Meanwhile, G-7 members, in a joint statement, asked for a de-escalation of the hostilities in the Middle East.

Canada and the U.S. set a thirty day deadline to strike a trade deal.

Tuesday gold futures are declining, while silver is up 1.05 percent. Crude oil futures are showing a positive trend.

