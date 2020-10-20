Bay Street May See Positive Start

(RTTNews) - Higher index futures point to a positive start for Canadian stocks on Tuesday. Sluggish commodity prices may weigh on energy and materials shares and limit upside.

Investors will be closely following the developments in talks over a U.S. fiscal stimulus bill.

The mood is likely to be cautious with investors looking ahead to data on inflation, new housing price and retail sales, which are all due on Wednesday.

Canadian stocks ended notably lower on Monday as early optimism about a fiscal stimulus began to fade due to a lack of any positive news about progress in talks. Concerns over the surge in coronavirus cases across the world further hurt sentiment.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which opened higher at 16,482.75, ended with a loss of 164.68 points or 1% at 16,274.07.

European stocks are turning in a mixed performance today amid continued worries over the spread of new coronavirus cases. Investors are also tracking the developments on the U.S. stimulus front. According to reports, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin "continued to narrow their differences" on the virus relief package.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Tuesday as Europe reported record daily coronavirus infections and investors waited for fresh news on U.S. fiscal stimulus ahead of the deadline to reach an agreement.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November are up $0.06 or 0.12% at $40.89 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $7.30 or 0.4% at $1,904.40 an ounce, while Silver futures are lower by $0.052 or 0.21% at $24.646 an ounce.

